PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Matt Every has been suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour's conduct policy on drugs of abuse.
The tour announced the suspension Friday afternoon. Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7. He will miss only three tournaments for which he would have been eligible.
Every has two victories on the PGA Tour, winning back-to-back at Bay Hill in 2014 and 2015. He advanced to the FedEx Cup playoffs last year, but did not make it beyond the first postseason event.
Every is the seventh player suspended since drug testing began in 2008.
