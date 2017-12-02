It didn’t rewrite history, erasing the sting of a first-round playoff exit last spring or even the disappointment from a rough loss a week prior.

– a development that is certainly more relevant to its current pursuits than any past slipups.

Defenseman Matt Dumba led a rush up ice and finished a give-and-go with center Charlie Coyle just 39 seconds into the extra period, helping the Wild improve to 5-0-1 at home in its last six games.

The Wild fell into an early hole the last time it faced the Blues last Saturday en route to a 6-3 deficit, the same circumstance that triggered its demise in the playoffs. So the team circled a lead as its prime objective, and it accomplished that in the first period.

– scooping up a rebound off a Jason Zucker shot, skating around the net and banking the puck off Blues goalie Jake Allen’s skate and over the goal line.

wild 2, st. louis 1 (OT) Tuesday: 9 p.m. at L.A. (FSN)

Dumba registered an assist on the play, his third helper in his past four games, and with the primary assist on the goal, Zucker extended his point streak to six games. He has at least a point in 12 of his last 14 games.

– an approach that almost seems like a must against St. Louis considering how integral its back end is to its attack.

But steady play in its own end was also vital, and the Wild was doing a solid job of holding off the Blues while also finding looks at the other end of the rink.

Allen got in front of a redirect by Coyle, winger Mikael Granlund was stopped on a shorthanded backhander and winger Nino Niederreiter blanked on two shots in-tight.

The Wild’s best opportunity was arguably a shot off the right post by winger Marcus Foligno after he made a nice cut to the middle of the slot.

But instead of going up by two, the Wild soon found itself tied at 1 amid a push by the Blues that saw the action start to concentrate in the Wild’s zone.

On their third power play of the game, the Blues found the equalizer on a seeing-eye shot through traffic from winger Patrik Berglund at 17:41.

A string of penalties in the third gave the Blues plenty of opportunity to score another.

Foligno was sent to the box near the midway mark of the period before captain Mikko Koivu was called for slashing. But the Wild survived the pressure before eventually getting its own chance with the man advantage.

It couldn’t convert, though, going 0-for-3 on the power play; St. Louis finished 1-for-5. Goalie Devan Dubnyk was a particularly stout penalty killer for the Wild, racking up nine saves shorthanded. Overall, Dubnyk stopped 41 shots, while Allen had 24 saves.