, -- Amin Valdez hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Guerrero to a 4-1 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Wednesday.

The triple by Valdez, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Dodgers Guerrero a 2-1 lead before Jesus Valdez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The DSL Dodgers Guerrero tacked on another run in the seventh when J. Valdez hit a solo home run.

Edwin Mateo singled twice, also stealing two bases for DSL Dodgers Guerrero.

Duany Gomez (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Jorge Remon (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game. Enmanuel Marcano retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season.

For the DSL Cubs1, Marco Valenzuela doubled twice.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com