For a second consecutive year, the Vikings will play the Seahawks in the preseason and regular season.

The NFL released preseason matchups on Tuesday afternoon with the remaining dates and times to be announced. The Vikings will open the exhibition slate at New Orleans against a Saints team that signed three of their free agents this spring in running back Latavius Murray, punt returner Marcus Sherels and guard Nick Easton.

Minnesota’s second exhibition will be nationally televised against the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. The Cardinals will serve as the Vikings’ tune-up game in the third exhibition. Perhaps it’ll come against a rookie Kyler Murray?

The Vikings will close the preseason in Buffalo.

Vikings’ preseason opponents:

Week 1 at New Orleans (Aug. 8-12)

Week 2 vs. Seattle (Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.)

Week 3 vs. Arizona (Aug. 22-25)

Week 4 at Buffalo (Aug. 29-30)