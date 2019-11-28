NINE-MAN, SATURDAY, 10 A.M.

HANCOCK OWLS (13-0) vs. MOUNTAIN LAKE AREA wolVERINES (13-0)

Jim says: This is Mountain Lake's year. The Wolverines have the best Nine-Man player in quarterback Abraham Stoesz, the only Minnesota Mr. Football finalist from a Nine-Man team. He's rushed for more than 2,000 yards, passed for more than 1,000 and leads an offense that averages 49.8 points per game. And the team is hungry, having lost in the championship game in 2018.

Mountain Lake Area 54, Hancock 20

David says: How about a little love for the Wolverine defense? It allows 10.8 points per game, stingier than all but four teams. In the semifinals, Stoesz intercepted a pass in the end zone. The play represented Mountain Lake Area's consistently strong red zone defense. Hancock quarterback Preston Rohloff and running back Tyler Timmerman are a potent combination but the Wolverines will hold them.

Mountain Lake Area 42, Hancock 14