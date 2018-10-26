Q: My husband and I are lucky to retire in a small house in a seaside community. We plan to remodel the kitchen and wanted to ask about kitchen decorating choices to blend in with our surroundings. Can you please give us some ocean-inspired kitchen ideas?
A: It’s a good practice to include a little of your outdoor environment with your indoor projects. This budget-friendly upgrade can be done with a creative plumbing fixture color choice.
For a seaside community, make the kitchen sink your anchor point by installing a strong-looking sink with a theme. I suggest cast iron because of the wide range of natural color choices now available.
Just pick a color that expresses how you feel about your area. Some ocean theme colors you can consider include sea salt (white finish with little textured salt specks), sandbar (for a weathered gray sandbar look) and caviar (a dark rich caviar-egg color).
Bottom line: No matter where you live, choosing a natural plumbing fixture color should be your natural choice.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and internet shows and a LEED green associate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.