The cuts that reportedly were coming for months at ESPN started happening Wednesday, with several big names with many years of experience at the sports media behemoth getting calls and being told they are now out of a job.

Among the biggest names: NFL reporter Ed Werder, who had been with ESPN for 17 years.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I’ve been informed that I’m being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

James Miller, who wrote the definitive ESPN book “Those Guys Have All The Fun,” tweeted that more big names are on the horizon.

If you’re shocked that a solid journalist like @Edwerderespn is on the list, keep your seat belt fastened. #espn — jamesmiller (@JimMiller) April 26, 2017

Indeed, the cuts also include NHL talent Scott Burnside, Joe McDonald and Pierre LeBrun. MLB insider Jim Bowden and college basketball reporter Dana O’Neil are also part of the layoffs for ESPN, which is facing budget deficits stemming from the increased cost of securing rights fees for major sports combined with a decline in subscriber revenue as more consumers “cut the cord” and ditch cable/satellite TV.

Awful Announcing is constantly updating the layoffs as more happen. You can follow along here on what really is a sad day. No matter what you think of ESPN, good people losing jobs is nothing to celebrate.