TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia has reveled in the 150th anniversary staging of a choral music festival that has been recognized by the U.N.'s cultural agency.
The four-day Estonian Song and Dance Celebration attracted 35,000 singers, more than 1,000 choirs and 700 dance groups. The event is held every five years and started as a song-only celebration in 1869.
An estimated 90,000 people attended the main concert Sunday at the Song Festival Grounds near the center of Estonia's capital of Tallinn.
UNESCO has recognized Estonia's folk song festival and similar events in Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania for showcasing the "intangible cultural heritage of humanity."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK ambassador called Trump administration 'clumsy and inept'
Britain's ambassador to the United States described the Trump administration as "diplomatically clumsy and inept" and said he doubted it would become "substantially more normal," according to a leaked diplomatic cable published Sunday.
World
Film producer and Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner dies
Artur Brauner, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor who became one of post-World War II Germany's most prominent film producers, died Sunday at age 100.
World
Conservative party wins Greek election, ousts left-wing PM
Greek conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis comfortably won a parliamentary election Sunday as voters rejected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a tumultuous four years of the country struggling through a crippling financial crisis.
World
Brazil leader hit for cool reaction to João Gilberto's death
President Jair Bolsonaro came under fire Sunday for a lukewarm response to the death of a Brazilian cultural icon, João Gilberto, one of the fathers of bossa nova music, which gained worldwide popularity in the 1960s.
World
Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace
Estonia has reveled in the 150th anniversary staging of a choral music festival that has been recognized by the U.N.'s cultural agency.