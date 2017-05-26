BIG SUR, Calif. — Officials say a massive landslide in Big Sur could keep a portion of California's iconic coastal highway closed for a year and cost millions of dollars to fix.
The East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2r69y1M ) quotes state officials Friday saying the landslide was still moving, a week after more than a million tons of dirt and rock tumbled down a hillside along Highway 1.
Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers says the agency might be able to construct a one-lane road, but "it may take up to a year before it is fully open."
Last weekend's landslide created a 40-foot (12-meter) layer of rock and dirt along the narrow, winding road. It is covering up about a quarter-mile (0.40-kilometer) stretch of Highway 1 in an area called Mud Creek.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.