FORT KENT, Maine — A Canadian musher has won Maine's biggest dog sled race for a ninth time.

Martin Massicotte, of St. Tite, Quebec, finished the 250-mile Can-Am Crown early Monday an hour ahead of Denis Tremblay, of St. Michel des Saints, Quebec. Andre Longchamps, of Pont Rouge, Quebec, came in third.

Erin Altemus, of Grand Marais, Minnesota, was the top U.S finisher, arriving finishing just before 7 a.m. for fourth place.

The grueling race that started Saturday morning took mushers through the wilderness of northern Maine.

Massicotte was the musher to beat. He holds the record for most wins, and has now won five in a row.