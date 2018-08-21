STONEHAM, Mass. — Maybe she just had a few babies to deliver.
A Boston-area zoo is looking for a female stork that flew away last week and has evaded experts since.
The Stone Zoo in Stoneham posted on Facebook that the 3-foot-tall, white-bellied stork took off Friday during training for the "Masters of Flight: Birds of Prey" show.
The bird, named Las, was last seen Saturday at nearby Spot Pond.
Las has a white belly, dark iridescent purple wings, neck and back, a featherless face and a wingspan of about 3 feet.
The bird is not dangerous. The zoo says anyone who sees the stork should contact the zoo and not approach, because she might fly away.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Sources: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in talks to strike plea deal
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.
National
Vermont's transgender candidate getting death threats
Vermont's transgender gubernatorial candidate says she's been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.
National
States move quickly to tap into money for election security
Racing to shore up their election systems before November, states are using millions of dollars from the federal government to tighten cybersecurity, safeguard their voter registration rolls and improve communication between county and state election officers.
National
Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Iraq
The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
BC-BKL--AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.