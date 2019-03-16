A Massachusetts woman recovering from heroin addiction sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Friday over its policy prohibiting methadone treatment, which she wants to continue when she starts a yearlong sentence next month.

Her suit comes four months after a federal judge ordered a county jail outside Boston to let an incoming inmate stay on methadone instead of requiring him to go through forced withdrawal, as was its policy. It adds to growing pressure on the criminal justice system to provide methadone or other evidence-based treatments to the staggering number of inmates with opioid addiction.

The plaintiff, Stephanie DiPierro of Everett, Mass., was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty last fall to theft of public funds; she had collected disability benefits and food stamps without reporting income from a job. DiPierro, now 38, became addicted to opioids as a teenager after her mother died of cancer.

Since 2005, she has gone to a clinic for daily doses of methadone, a kind of opioid that was approved decades ago to control cravings and withdrawal symptoms in people addicted to narcotic painkillers and heroin.

“Methadone gave me my life back,” DiPierro wrote in a sworn statement. Without the treatment in prison, she added, she fears that upon her release, “I will lose control of my addiction and I will relapse, overdose and die.”

The federal prison system has estimated that about 40 percent of its roughly 180,000 inmates have a substance use disorder. While it uses methadone to detox new inmates who are dependent on opioids, it does not allow anti-craving medications as ongoing treatment except for pregnant women, who can take methadone, according to a spokesperson.

With overdose deaths from synthetic fentanyl continuing to rise, and newly released inmates at much higher risk because they lose their opioid tolerance while incarcerated, prisons and jails around the country face increasing pressure to offer anti-craving medications. But only Rhode Island and Vermont are offering state prisoners all three medications approved by the FDA to treat opioid addiction: methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

At the urging of the Trump administration, the prisons bureau recently started offering naltrexone to inmates who are about to be released to halfway houses. The spokesperson said naltrexone is being offered in 23 prisons in the Northeast and will eventually be expanded but would not say how many inmates had received naltrexone injections so far.

Many in law enforcement favor naltrexone, marketed as Vivitrol, because unlike methadone and buprenorphine, it is not an opioid itself and is taken once a month instead of daily. But there is less evidence backing its effectiveness.

More than 250 jails in 33 states now offer Vivitrol to at least some addicted inmates, typically just before their release, according to Andy Klein of Advocates for Human Potential, a company that provides training to prisons and jails with addiction treatment ­programs.

DiPierro’s lawsuit alleges that in prohibiting medication for a diagnosed condition, the Bureau of Prisons is violating the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual ­punishment.