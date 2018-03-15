LYNN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has been found guilty in the death of her 4-month-old son who prosecutors say was left "largely unattended" in a homeless shelter.
The Essex district attorney's office says 24-year-old Laci Kirk, of Lynn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail Wednesday after being found guilty of wanton or reckless child endangerment. Kirk has already served more than eight months, and a judge suspended the remainder of the sentence for three years.
Her son, Charles Brand III, died in September 2015 when they were staying at a Lynn shelter.
Prosecutors say Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, spent the day drinking with a friend while the baby was left unattended in a cluttered crib.
An autopsy determined the baby died of natural causes.
