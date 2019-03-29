– Along with all the usual declarations and deductions, Massachusetts residents have been asked to keep something else in mind this tax season: pigeon droppings.

In an unusual and at times stomach-turning appeal, the state agency MassWildlife proposed that one way to fight back against the sticky messes befouling cars and damaging bridges is for taxpayers to check a box on their tax forms to support the state's endangered species program.

How so? Peregrine falcons are among the program's beneficiaries, and they prey on pigeons.

"Hate pigeon poop? Save peregrine falcons," begins the message on the agency's website and in a recent newsletter. It goes on to picture a typical motorist driving home from work over one of the state's major bridges.

"You're thinking about dinner as you wait in traffic when — PLOP! — something white and black falls onto your windshield," the post continues.

Enter the peregrine falcon, a magnificent predator that can attain speeds of 240 mph in high-elevation dives, no match for the slower pigeon, which just so happens to be one of the peregrine's favorite feasts.

Peregrine falcons disappeared from Massachusetts in the mid-1950s and soon after the entire eastern U.S., their demise largely blamed on the pesticide DDT, according to the state's Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program. After the chemical was banned, efforts picked up to reintroduce the raptor.

To the surprise of some ornithologists, many of the newcomers eschewed their former rural habitats and became city dwellers. Instead of on cliffs, they began nesting on tall building ledges and bridges in urban areas where food sources — pigeons, especially — were more plentiful.

Contributions to the fund have been increasing but remain well below levels needed, according to state officials and wildlife experts. About 23,000 taxpayers gave $312,000 through the tax check-off in 2017, the last full year for which figures were available, compared with the $178,000 provided by approximately 18,000 taxpayers in 2013.