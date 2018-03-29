SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland student who came face-to-face with a school shooter says she's afraid to return when classes resume next week.
During a school safety forum Wednesday at the People's Community Baptist Church, LeAire Livingston described her encounter with 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School.
WTOP-FM reports that Livingston said she was on her way to class on March 20 when she accidentally bumped into Rollins as he pointed a handgun at himself. She ran into a classroom.
Authorities say that moments before he was confronted by a school resource officer, Rollins fatally wounded 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey with a gunshot that also injured a 14-year-old boy.
They say the officer fired a round that hit the boy's weapon at about the same time that Rollins fatally shot himself.
