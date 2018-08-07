ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's senators are asking Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to review the transaction between a venture fund with Russian ties and a company deeply involved in Maryland's election infrastructure.

U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin made the request to Mnuchin in a letter Tuesday. Mnuchin also chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The senators are asking the panel to review the transaction between AltPoint Capital and ByteGrid LLC.

AltPoint Capital is a venture fund whose largest investor is Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin. ByteGrid is a U.S. web hosting and data center company that hosts Maryland's voter registration system, candidacy and election management system, online ballot delivery system and unofficial election night results website.