KENT ISLAND, Md. — Maryland police say a helicopter has crashed into the Chesapeake Bay. It's not known how many people were aboard or whether there are survivors.
Maryland Natural Resources Police Capt. Brian Albert said the helicopter crashed into the water about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) off Bloody Point, on the southern end of Kent Island. The scene is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Annapolis, Maryland.
Albert says police haven't found survivors from the small helicopter, but continue searching. Albert says natural resources police on boat patrol in the area were called to the crash site about 12:30 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
President Donald Trump criticized social media companies after Facebook banned a number of extremist figures, declaring that he was "monitoring and watching, closely!!"
Variety
C u in court: Text messages now remind defendants to show up
Courts around the country are embracing text messages in a new way. They're using texts to remind defendants of their upcoming hearings.
National
Alabama police officer killed in shooting, wife charged
The wife of an Alabama police officer has been charged in his shooting death at an apartment complex in Gardendale.
National
The Latest: NTSB recovers data recorder from plane in river
The Latest on charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida that ended up in a river at ends of runaway (all times local):
Nation
Maryland police search on for survivors of helicopter crash
Maryland police say a helicopter has crashed into the Chesapeake Bay. It's not known how many people were aboard or whether there are survivors.