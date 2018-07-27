ABERDEEN, Md. — An officer shot and critically wounded a man Friday morning who made threats at an apartment complex in northeastern Maryland, police said.
Apartment management called police after 23-year-old Tyler J. Winkler threatened to kill an employee, Aberdeen Police spokesman Lt. William Reiber said. Winkler, who is white, then left and threatened a resident using racially insensitive language, Reiber said.
A department release said police received several reports that Winkler was armed with a "knife or edged weapon." The first officer to arrive noted that Winkler appeared to be under the influence and had a knife.
The knife turned out to be a rat tail comb Winkler was using as a "shiv" styled weapon, authorities said.
Winkler ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon and an officer deployed a Taser, which had no effect, police said. Winkler then lunged at officers with his weapon drawn and was shot several times by one officer, authorities said.
Winkler was flown to a Baltimore hospital in critical condition. The officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation.
