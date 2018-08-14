COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland has parted ways with its strength and conditioning coach and has acknowledged that "mistakes were made" in the treatment of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on the practice field and subsequently died.
Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that Rick Court is no longer associated with the program. Evans added that a decision on the status of head coach DJ Durkin, who is on administrative leave, will come "as additional information comes forward."
Evans says "mistakes were made" in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill.
Evans and university President Wallace Loh met with McNair's parents on Tuesday to apologize.
