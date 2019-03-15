DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A Maryland man seen tackling a federally protected pelican on video is now wanted by Florida authorities on animal cruelty charges.
News outlets report the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the video of 21-year-old William Hunter Hardesty trying to capture a brown pelican at the Key West Historic Seaport. The video was taken March 5 and posted on his Facebook page March 8.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward told The Miami Herald the charges amount to five misdemeanors. Ward isn't sure whether police know where Hardesty is.
Reports didn't include comment from Hardesty.
