ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's General Assembly has passed a bill that would give a tax break to people who donate all or a portion of an organ to another person.
The bill would let liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung or bone marrow donors subtracts up to $7,500 in income on state tax returns to offset donation expenses.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the bill is sponsored by Speaker Michael E. Busch, who had a liver transplant last year that is credited with saving his life. His sister, Laurie Bernhardt, donated a piece of her liver.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will sign the bill.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
McCormick offers employee bonuses on tax cut benefit
McCormick & Co. is the latest company to offer employees bonuses, citing sweeping tax reforms that slashed corporate tax rates.
National
2020 census to add question on citizenship status
The Commerce Department says the 2020 U.S. Census will include a question about citizenship status, a move that brought a swift response by the California attorney general to oppose it.
National
Not just Russia: Spies have long posed as diplomats
In ordering the largest mass expulsion of Russian diplomats ever, the U.S. and its allies have upped the ante in an East-West spy game that dates to the Cold War and cast light on an unspoken but widespread practice in the cloak-and-dagger world: sending operatives abroad under diplomatic cover.
National
AP-NORC Poll: Trump benefiting from economic policies
A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping President Donald Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
National
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar faces charges
A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.