TOWSON, Md. — The Latest on the death of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz (all times local):

4 p.m.

Democratic candidate for Maryland governor and longtime local politician Kevin Kamenetz is being remembered as a loving father and husband, and ambitious public servant.

News outlets report that Kamenetz's wife and one of his sons were among those who eulogized him during a funeral Friday afternoon at a local synagogue.

Kamenetz died unexpectedly early Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. The two-term Baltimore County executive was 60.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin also spoke at the service.

According to radio station WBAL, Cardin says he regularly met Kamenetz for breakfast. Cardin says instead of jumping straight into politics, Kamenetz would talk about his family.

Kamenetz was one of seven candidates in next month's Democratic primary to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall.

___

12 a.m.

The sudden death of a Democratic candidate for governor in Maryland has shocked his colleagues and the state.

Kevin Kamenetz was just 60, trim and so health conscious he would trot up stairs and routinely tease colleagues about eating doughnuts and other junk food.

Kamenetz woke up early Thursday, complaining to his wife, Jill, about chest pains. They drove to a nearby volunteer fire station to avoid having an ambulance wake the neighbors. Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said his condition deteriorated and rescuers couldn't revive him.

Kamenetz was one of seven candidates in next month's Democratic primary to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall. A political scientist says his death could "dramatically reshape the race."