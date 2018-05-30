ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland police detective who was addicted to opioids and solicited prostitutes while on duty has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to two misconduct charges.
The Capital Gazette reports that Brian Houseman also agreed to resign from Anne Arundel County's force after more than a decade as a detective.
Houseman choked through tears at his sentencing as he apologized for the "embarrassment" he caused the police department. Defense attorney John Robinson III says his client has now "lost the career he loved."
The newspaper reports that prosecutors dropped two other misconduct allegations as part of a plea agreement.
