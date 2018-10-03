ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland councilman has shared a series of posts that have been perceived by some as being Islamophobic and xenophobic.
News outlets report Anne Arundel County Councilman John Grasso started sharing the series of Facebook posts in September, including one that stated: "One nation under God, Not Allah." Grasso also posted an article that encouraged people to "share" if they thought President Donald Trump "should ban Islam in American schools."
Grasso is running for state Senate. The Republican from Glen Burnie says he was just sharing the content someone else posted and refused to disavow or remove the posts.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on Grasso to resign.
