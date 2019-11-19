ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An auditor for the state of Maryland says his office has been "hindered" repeatedly in an audit of the University of Maryland Medical System, which has been rocked by scandal and resignations of board members.

Maryland Legislative Auditor Gregory Hook has asked state lawmakers for an extension of a December deadline to report. Legislative leaders granted the extension to March 13.

Hook wrote in a letter late last month that the system has failed to make employees available to provide information on a timely basis.

He says auditors identified transactions related either directly or indirectly to various past and presents members of the board.

The scandal involving contracts awarded to board members this year led to the resignations of top board leaders, as well as former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.