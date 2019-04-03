ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland General Assembly has approved a bill to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.
The House of Delegates voted 101-35 on Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. The Maryland House agreed to a change made by the Senate to allow an exception for active-duty members of the military. Under the bill, people who are 18 and can show military identification would still be able to buy tobacco in Maryland.
The measure includes electronic smoking devices.
If the governor signs the bill, the law would take effect Oct. 1.
