Mary Steenburgen set out cheeses and blackberries. Her husband, fellow actor Ted Danson, left a bit ago, and the garden was quiet in a morning cool that reached up from the ocean near their glass house in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Arkansas native has been a recurring whisper through our lives for decades, an intuitive comedic presence who is at once innocent and knowing, inured and rebellious, a woman who can see a dream dying but not be broken.

Her middle-class upbringing, with its churchgoing and Southern sensibilities, has lent an American aesthetic to her acting and her life. “Mary’s the glue that holds us together,” said Will Forte, creator and star of the TV comedy “The Last Man on Earth,” in which Steenburgen plays a chef navigating life after the apocalypse.

Before she won a supporting actress Oscar in 1981 for her portrayal of Lynda Dummar, a flighty if resilient stripper in “Melvin and Howard,” she waited tables in a New York restaurant. A casting director would stroll in every Wednesday with her stuttering brother to order the spaghetti chicken Parmesan special. The woman never acknowledged Steenburgen; never left a tip.

At a party years later, said Steenburgen, “She came up to me and said, ‘I’m your biggest fan. I am the definite Mary Steenburgen expert.’ And I just looked at her and said, ‘Chicken Parmesan, hold the spaghetti, Wednesday nights, Hudson Bay Inn.’ She stared at me, went pale and walked away.”

The anecdote carries the weight of a parable for an actor, who early on was underestimated by some. She did, after all, wear an off-the-rack dress, flats and a strange flower in her hair to accept her Academy Award. She has since been in more than 60 films, including cultural touchstones such as 1993’s “Philadelphia,” 1989’s “Parenthood” and 1993’s “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” and has thrived in TV’s latest renaissance, appearing in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Justified,” in which she played Katherine Hale, a-gun-in-the-purse sexy crime boss with a taste for robbery and dope.

She is drawn to the sinister, belying in mischievous ways the woman in the blue dress and embroidered sweater who’s holding a mug of tea and talking about her grandchildren. When Steenburgen first slipped into our consciousness, she was funny, slightly daft, an endearing flake. She was smart beyond her humor, a trait she has kept, but time, along with a deeper voice and a resonant edge, has given her characters — to paraphrase one of her favorite authors, Emerson — the inclination to glimpse at what frightens us.

A New York Times theater critic reviewing “The Beginning of August” in 2000 wrote of Steenburgen’s performance, “that dithery naiveté is still there, but it seems somehow to have grown fangs.”

In “The Last Man on Earth,” she plays Gail Klosterman, a heavy drinker turned midwife with a troubled past and a strange attachment to a dummy named Gordon.

“A lot of the stuff we ended up going for in Gail we found along the way,” Forte said. “When Mary came in, she helped us flesh it out by putting her spin on everything. … Gail does a lot of unseemly things, but it’s impossible not to like Mary Steenburgen. She’s a brilliant dramatic actress, and she’s so good at comedy.”

‘Musical weirdness’

The daughter of a train conductor and a secretary who loved to make her father laugh, Steenburgen studied with acting teacher Sanford Meisner in New York and co-founded an improvisational comedy troupe.

Her career began as independent cinema was exploring social realism. In 1977, while she was working in a crêpe restaurant, Jack Nicholson — “who I do owe pretty much everything” — cast her in her first film, “Goin’ South.” She portrayed frontiers­woman Julia Tate, who marries Nicholson’s outlaw Henry Lloyd Moon to save him from the gallows.

Three years later, Jonathan Demme, an empathetic director whose work was coiled with moral equations, chose her for “Melvin and Howard.” She would work with Demme again as Belinda Conine, an emotionally conflicted corporate lawyer cross-examining AIDS patient Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) in “Philadelphia.” The film confronted civil rights, homosexuality and the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Her new film, “Book Club,” is more lighthearted. The comedy, which also stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen, traces the yearnings, sexual frustrations and professional and family pressures endured by older, successful women. The plot centers on a book club’s fascination with E.L. James’ “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“The truth is,” she said, “women our age are almost never in a movie together unless you’re somebody’s dottie old aunt or the embarrassing person at a wedding.”

She added, “I don’t know what it is society expects from women my age. I’m 65 years old. When I was in my 30s, I assumed that I would never be working. I didn’t have enough examples of older women working in Hollywood. It was thrilling when Jessica Tandy did ‘Driving Miss Daisy.’ But there were so many people who got to a certain age, and the business forgot them or had to be reminded that there is such a thing as people who committed the sin of growing older. I expected [work] not to exist for me, but it’s not been that way at all.”

After mainstream success in films such as 1990’s “Back to the Future III,” she began taking smaller parts in movies and television and moved to Ojai to raise four children: two from her marriage to English actor Malcolm McDowell, with whom she starred in the 1979 thriller “Time After Time,” and two from Danson’s previous marriage.

“Mary is an incredibly versatile actor,” said Bill Holderman, director of “Book Club.” “But given all of that history and being in the business as long as she has, she’s still one of the most genuine human beings. She’s a gracious and giving soul. That helped set a tone of our film.”

She revels in small talk in the makeup trailer, the camaraderie of working on a series and the way the sky looks at 4:30 a.m. on the way to a set. She also travels often to Nashville, where in recent years she has been writing songs and playing the accordion. A muse was stirred a decade ago after she underwent anesthesia for a minor operation.

“It’s the musical weirdness in the life,” she said.