Marvin Windows and Doors incorporated many of its latest products into its remodeled headquarters in Eagan. It hosted an open house recently to celebrate completing the remodeling of around 28,000 square feet.

The lightly colored space was redesigned to reflect the company’s Nordic heritage and showcase its products.

An assortment of Marvin windows was used to create glass sidelights at individual work alcoves. Marvin’s large sliding doors were incorporated into conference and break rooms.

“Our goal was to create more space, as well as a space that enhances creative thinking and encourages collaboration — ultimately changing the way we work,” Christine Marvin, design director at Marvin, said in a statement. “Another goal was to give employees the opportunity to experience the beauty and design flexibility of the windows and doors we create.”

The office was designed by Shea Design with Greiner Construction doing the build out.