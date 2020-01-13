A new Arab American superhero is stepping into the Marvel Universe, as the entertainment company continues to take big steps toward diversity.

The new character, Amulet, also known as Fadi Fadlalah of Dearborn, Mich., is heading east to Jersey City, N.J., to fight evil with Ms. Marvel, also known as Kamala Khan, according to Marvel.com.

Amulet was co-created by Saladin Ahmed, writer of "Magnificent Ms. Marvel," and Jordanian American illustrator Sara Alfageeh.

Ahmed is excited about the new superhero, who will appear in more than one issue, according to Marvel.

"Amulet is a fun, mysterious new character who will be playing a role in 'Magnificent Ms. Marvel' for months to come. We're keeping most of the details of him close to our chests, but I can tell you that his powers are magical in nature, and that he is an Arab American superhero from Michigan," Ahmed said.

"As an Arab American who basically learned to read from Marvel Comics, being able to team up with the phenomenally talented Sara Alfageeh to bring Amulet into the Marvel Universe is literally a dream come true. We can't wait for fans to meet him!"

According to Marvel, Alfageeh had a lot of fun creating the "gentle giant."

She posted on Twitter, "4 years ago reading Ms. Marvel vol 1 convinced me to become an illustrator. AMULET means so much to me as a nerdy lil Arab kid."

Amulet's blue and white colors, along with the "evil eye" family heirloom he wears around his neck, are symbols many Arab Americans understand.

"Saladin let me have a lot of fun with this concept. We talked about his defensive-style powers and how they tied into his background as a Lebanese kid. The blue and white color palette and the circular design were pulled from the Nazar, a symbol that pops up all over the Middle East that protects the wearer from the evil eye — the harmful intentions of others. A bit of a historical, supernatural touch," Alfageeh said.

Amulet will appear in "Magnificent Ms. Marvel No. 13" in March to assist Kamala Khan.

Khan herself is a diverse character who became the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book in March 2013. Her fictional character is the daughter of Pakistani immigrants in New Jersey.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken strides to introduce more diverse characters.

Executive vice president of production Victoria Alonso told Inverse that "both female representation and diversity are very important to the company and that the future of the MCU will see many more diverse characters introduced into the fold."

Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature its first deaf superhero, its first trans superhero, its first Asian-American superhero and an openly gay superhero.