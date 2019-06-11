CAMPBELLTON, Ga. — Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they're willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night.
WSB-TV reports the cabin where Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, lived during the "Avengers: Endgame" film was listed for rent on Airbnb.
The three-bedroom cabin is located on a lake in Fairburn, about 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta. It's listed at around $800 per night.
Marvel has not confirmed whether the property listed is the same as the one where Robert Downey Jr.'s character stayed.
