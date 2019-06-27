TORONTO — Atlanta forward Pity Martinez missed a penalty kick moments in extra time after Toronto FC's Alejandro Polzuelo converted one, giving the Reds a 3-2 victory over United on Wednesday night.
Toronto defender Richie Laryea was brought down in the box for a penalty kick, setting up Polzuelo's second goal of the game. Martinez was awarded his second penalty kick of the game when video review showed a hand ball inside the box from defender Nick DeLeon.
Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first minute for Toronto (6-7-4). Martinez tied it in the 17th on his first penalty kick, and Julian Gressel gave United (8-6-2) the lead in the 22nd. Pozuelo tied it at 2 in the 27th.
