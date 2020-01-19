AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Kris Martin had 19 points off the bench to lead Colorado State to a 78-65 win over Air Force on Saturday.
Nico Carvacho scored 10 points with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the week. David Roddy had 13 points for Colorado State (13-7, 4-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game and sixth in its last seven. Kendle Moore added 13 points. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points.
Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (9-10, 3-4) as did Sid Tomes. A.J. Walker had 11 points.
Colorado State matches up against Fresno State at home on Wednesday. Air Force plays Utah State on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hamlet lifts North Texas over Louisiana Tech 51-50 at buzzer
Javion Hamlet hit a floater in the lane as time expired and North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 51-50 on Saturday for the Mean Green's first win in Ruston since 1952.
Gophers
W. Kentucky uses a pair of runs to put down Charlotte
Taveion Hollingsworth tied his career high with a season-high 30 points and Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 80-63 on Saturday.
Twins
Twins' invitation to Donaldson finally got a response: It's a deal
The Twins' front office certainly did their part to sway Josh Donaldson to Target Field but a sales pitch video from Miguel Sano and some prodding from noted fan Mardy Fish helped, too.
Twins
Astros, Red Sox look ahead in wake of sign-stealing scandal
Players from two teams at the center of baseball's sign-stealing scandal faced their fans on Saturday for the first time since the Houston Astros and…
Gophers
WSU wins on day it retires Klay Thompson's jersey
Whenever Isaac Bonton drained a 3-pointer or dished out an assist, NBA and Washington State great Klay Thompson was on his feet, cheering on the young point guard.