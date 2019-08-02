The Twins start a 10-game homestand tonight against the Royals at Target Field (7:10, FSN).

It will be Martin Perez (8-4, 4.38) for the Twins against Kansas City righthander Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.25). The Royals are 27 games behind the first-place Twins in the American League Central. The Twins are three up on Cleveland, which will be in town for a four-game set next weekend.

The Twins are coming off a 5-2 road trip marred by a 5-4, 12-inning loss in Miami on Thursday.

It's Hall of Fame weekend at Target Field, with Joe Nathan heading into the Twins Hall on Saturday and former team president Jerry Bell being inducted on Sunday.

