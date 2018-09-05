PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Joe Musgrove (6-8) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Pirates, who improved to 12-4 against the Reds this season.

Scooter Gennett homered twice for Cincinnati.

Marte's homer in the fourth scored Pablo Reyes, who reached on his first major league hit. Polanco drove in Marte and Adam Frazier with a double in the third. Frazier doubled and scored on Francisco Cervelli's single in the first.

The top four batters in Pittsburgh's lineup went a combined 8 for 17 and drove in five runs.

Musgrove (6-8) allowed two runs and struck out eight. He gave up five hits — four singles — over 6 1/3 innings.

Reds starter Cody Reed (0-2) permitted six runs and nine hits in a season-high five innings. It was Reed's third start of the season for Cincinnati. He's made 10 relief appearances.

Gennett hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth, giving him 22 homers this season. It was his second multihomer game of the year.

Cincinnati chased Musgrove in the seventh and loaded the bases. Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez hit Phillip Ervin with a pitch, allowing one run to score, but struck out Dilson Herrera and got Mason Williams to ground out to end the threat.

Reyes drove in his first career run with a double in the eighth.

ROSTER MOVES

After the Triple-A season ended Monday, both teams added players from the minor leagues. Pittsburgh recalled RHP Tanner Anderson, RHP Michael Feliz, RHP Clay Holmes and OF Jordan Luplow, and selected the contracts of INF Kevin Kramer and C Ryan Lavarnway. The Pirates designated LHP Buddy Boshers for assignment. Cincinnati recalled RHP Tyler Mahle and RHP Keury Mella, and selected the contracts of C Tim Federowicz and OF Gabriel Guerrero.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Mella was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, ending his season. He last pitched for Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 24.

Pirates: C Elias Diaz (right hamstring discomfort) is expected to miss at least 10 days and might not return at all this season, according to manager Clint Hurdle. Diaz hasn't played since he was removed from Friday's game.

UP NEXT

Reds: In the series finale Wednesday, RHP Homer Bailey (1-13, 6.13 ERA) will attempt to avoid becoming the first Reds pitcher to lose 14 games in a season since Mat Latos in 2013.

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (11-9, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start. He is 2-0 and is holding opponents to a .217 batting average over his last three starts.