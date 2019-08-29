PHOENIX — A U.S. marshal in Arizona says a fugitive couple suspected of murder escaped by tying up two security guards near the Utah state line.

In an interview Thursday with Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM, David Gonzalez shared more details about how 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale escaped on Monday.

Authorities say the couple was being extradited from upstate New York to Arizona to face murder charges in the killing of a Tucson man.

Authorities say the couple overpowered their escorts and fled to Arizona.

Gonzalez says it took the civilian guards two to three hours to break out.

He says the Barksdales had been gone for eight hours by the time investigators got there.

They were last seen with a red GMC pickup, which they got from an acquaintance.