Modern-day Mars may be more hospitable to oxygen-breathing life than thought.

A study suggests that salty water at or near the surface of the red planet could contain enough dissolved O2 to support oxygen-breathing microbes, and even more complex organisms such as sponges.

"Nobody thought of Mars as a place where aerobic respiration would work because there is so little oxygen in the atmosphere," said Vlada Stamenkovic, an Earth and planetary scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory who led the work. "What we're saying is it is possible that this planet that is so different from Earth could have given aerobic life a chance."

Stamenkovic and his co-authors also identified which regions of Mars are most likely to contain brines with the greatest amounts of dissolved oxygen. This could help NASA and other space agencies plan future missions, they said. The work was published Monday in Nature Geoscience.

On its surface, the planet Mars is not what you would consider a hospitable place for most Earthlings.

On Earth, 21 percent of our atmosphere is made up of oxygen — thanks to the abundance of plants and other organisms that create oxygen as a byproduct of photosynthesis.

The Martian atmosphere, on the other hand, is made up of just .145 percent oxygen, according to data collected by the Mars rovers. With no plants to make O2, the minuscule amount of oxygen on Mars is created when radiation from the sun interacts with CO2 in the planet's atmosphere.

In addition, Mars' atmosphere is 160 times thinner than Earth's atmosphere and the temperature at the surface frequently drops to minus 100.

Pure liquid water would either freeze or evaporate on Mars, but salty water, or brines, could remain in a liquid state at or just below the surface of the planet, the authors said. That's because water mixed with salts has a lower freezing temperature than plain water.

The authors use computer models to show that water mixed with salts present on Mars could be stable in a liquid state at or near the surface.

Once the authors were convinced that these liquid brines could exist, their next step was to determine how much dissolved oxygen they could absorb from the atmosphere.

"If there are brines on Mars, then the oxygen would have no choice but to infiltrate them," said Woody Fischer, a geobiologist at Caltech who worked on the study. "The oxygen would make it everywhere."

Their results showed that modern Mars could support liquid environments with enough dissolved O2 to support oxygen-breathing microbes across the planet. They also found that the oxygen concentrations would be especially high in brines found at the polar regions, where temperatures are cooler.

So far, this work has been done through computer modeling. But experts still said that the study looks robust.

What the study doesn't do, however, is prove that there are indeed brines on Mars.

"What we know is that theoretically there should be brines on Mars, and that they would be able to dissolve enough oxygen to be biologically useful," Stamenkovic said.