HAMPTON, Va. — Jermaine Marrow matched his season high with 30 points as Hampton edged past Longwood 83-80 on Saturday night.
Davion Warren had 16 points for Hampton (7-9, 2-1 Big South), which earned its fourth straight home victory.
Ben Stanley added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His 13 boards matched a career high he's previously twice accomplished. Greg Heckstall added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Shabooty Phillips had 19 points for the Lancers (6-11, 1-3). Juan Munoz added 17 points and Heru Bligen had 11 points.
Hampton matches up against Winthrop at home on Thursday. Longwood plays Presbyterian at home on Thursday.
