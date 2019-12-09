LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: "The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "1917"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes."

Best animated motion picture: "Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Missing Link"; "Toy Story 4."

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag."

Best comedy TV series: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician."

Best limited series or TV movie are: "Catch-22"; "Chernobyl"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."