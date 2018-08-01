1st-$4,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

2nd-$7,500, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

C.T.HandicapStakes Mare Futurity

3rd-$3,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

4th-$3,700, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six Furlongs

5th-$3,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (C), Six and One Half Furlongs

6th-$3,900, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

7th-$3,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), One Mile

