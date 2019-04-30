Colorado Rockies (13-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-1, 2.54 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to Miller Park to play the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers are 9-6 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 56 home runs this season, second in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Rockies are 8-9 on the road. Colorado's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. David Dahl leads the lineup with an OBP of .369. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-1. Zach Davies earned his third victory and Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Kyle Freeland took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 34 hits and has 33 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 13 extra base hits and is batting .289. Charlie Blackmon is 17-for-45 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (left foot contusion), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (lower back).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).