Grambling State (6-5) vs. Marquette (7-2)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State and Marquette both look to put winning streaks together . Grambling State easily beat Rust College by 28 at home on Saturday. Marquette is coming off a 73-65 win at Kansas State on Dec. 7.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 69 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Grambling State, DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Travon Bunch and Trevell Cunningham have combined to account for 51 percent of all Grambling State scoring, including 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 44.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 17 for 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS: Grambling State is 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 1-5 when the team falls short of that mark. Marquette is 7-0 when grabbing 12 or more offensive boards and 0-2 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette gets to the line more often than any other Big East team. The Golden Eagles have averaged 23.7 foul shots per game this season.