Marquette (10-2, 0-0) vs. Creighton (11-2, 0-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette looks for its fourth straight win over Creighton at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton's last win at home against the Golden Eagles came on Feb. 14, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has benefited heavily from its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team's last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marcus Zegarowski has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last five games. Zegarowski has 35 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Bluejays are 11-0 when holding opponents to 51.9 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 9-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the country. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).