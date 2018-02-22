MILWAUKEE — Sam Hauser made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Marquette rolled to an 85-73 victory over St. John's on Wednesday night.

Marquette (16-11, 7-8 Big East Conference) has won three of its last four games. St. John's (14-14, 3-12) had its four-game win streak broken.

Hauser was 9 of 14 from the floor. Andrew Rowsey added 19 points and made four 3-pointers for Marquette, which shot 31 of 61 (51 percent) from the field and made 13 of 24 (54 percent) from long range. Sacar Anim, Greg Elliott and Jamal Cain chipped in 11 points apiece.

Shamorie Ponds and Bryan Trimble Jr. each scored 19 points to lead St. John's.

The Golden Eagles used a 17-1 run spanning the halves for a 51-35 advantage with 15 minutes to play and cruised from there. The Red Storm cut the deficit to 10 points but didn't get closer.