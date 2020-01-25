Twenty-seven judges — librarians, teachers and other book-lovers — deliberated Saturday to come up with the finalists for this year’s Minnesota Book Award.

Among the finalists are familiar names and former award winners — novelist Marlon James, poet-turned-children’s-book writer Bao Phi, memoirist and writer Kao Kalia Yang, children’s novelist Anne Ursu.

But also in the group were plenty of unknowns and first-time authors. Here is the list of finalists, four each in nine categories.

Children’s literature, sponsored by Books for Africa:

“A to Zaao: Playing With History at the American Swedish Institute,” by Nate Christopherson and Tara Sweeney (University of Minnesota Press); “My Footprints,” by Bao Phi, illustrated by Basia Tran (Capstone, Capstone Editions); “Home in the Woods,” by Eliza Wheeler (Penguin Random House, Nancy Paulsen Books); “A Map Into the World,” by Kao Kalia Yang, illustrated by Seo Kim (Lerner Publishing Group/Carolrhoda Books).

Fiction, sponsored by College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University:

“Stray,” by Nancy J. Hedin (NineStar Press); “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books); “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions,” by Sheila O’Conner (Rose Metal Press); “Suicide Woods,” by Benjamin Percy (Graywolf Press).

General nonfiction:

“Eight Years to the Moon: The History of the Apollo Missions,” by Nancy Atkinson (Page Street Publishing Co.); “America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States,” by Erika Lee (Basic Books); “Consider the Platypus: Evolution through Biology’s Most Baffling Beasts,” by Maggie Ryan Sandford, illustrations by Rodica Prato (Black Dog & Leventhal); “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present,” by David Treuer (Penguin Random House, Riverhead).

Genre fiction:

“Nothing More Dangerous,” by Allen Eskens (Little, Brown, Mulholland); “The Body Keeper,” by Anne Frasier (Amazon Publishing/Thomas & Mercer); “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” by Marlon James (Penguin Random House, Riverhead); “Ice Cold Heart,” by P.J. Tracy (Crooked Lane Books).

Memoir and creative nonfiction, sponsored by Bradshaw Celebration of Life Centers

“All the Wild Hungers,” by Karen Babine (Milkweed Editions); “Magical Realism for Non-Believers: A Memoir of Finding Family,” by Anika Fajardo (University of Minnesota Press); “The Twenty-Ninth Day: Surviving a Grizzly Attack in the Canadian Tundra,” by Alex Messenger (Blackstone Publishing); “The Memory House,” by Raki Kopernik (The Muriel Press)

Middle grade, sponsored by Education Minnesota:

“The Line Tender,” by Kate Allen (Dutton Children’s Books, an imprint Penguin Young Readers); “The Missing Piece of Charlie O’Reilly,” by Rebecca Ansari (Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins Children’s Books); “A Tear in the Ocean,” by H.M. Bouwman, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers/Penguin Random House); “The Lost Girl,” by Anne Ursu (Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins Children’s Books).

Minnesota nonfiction:

“Walking the Old Road: A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe,” by Staci Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press); “Slavery’s Reach,” by Christopher Lehman (Minnesota Historical Society Press); “Closing Time: Saloons, Taverns, Dives, and Watering Holes of the Twin Cities,” by Bill Lindeke (Minnesota Historical Society Press); “Tulips, Chocolate & Silk,” by Marguerite Ragnow and Natasha D’Schommer (James Ford Bell Library).

Poetry, sponsored by Wellington Management, Inc.:

“A Bony Framework for the Tangible Universe,” by D. Allen (The Operating System — Kin(d) Texts and Projects); “Mitochondrial Night,” by Ed Bok Lee (Coffee House Press); “Bodega,” by Su Hwang (Milkweed Editions); “Safe Houses I Have Known,” by Steve Healey (Coffee House Press).

Young adult literature, sponsored by United Educators Credit Union:

“Cracking the Bell” by Geoff Herbach (HarperCollins/Katherine Tegen Books); “Catfishing on CatNet” by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen); “The Stars and the Blackness Between Them” by Junauda Petrus-Nasah (Dutton Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers); “Last Things” by Jacqueline West (HarperCollins, Greenwillow).

The winners will be announced at 8 p.m. April 28 at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts in St. Paul. The winners of the Hognander Award, the Kay Sexton Award and the Minnesota Book Artist award will be honored as well.

Tickets are $45 and will go on sale at noon on Monday on the Ordway website.






