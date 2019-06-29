MIAMI — Brian Anderson drove in three runs with a double and his 11th homer, and the Miami Marlins snapped the Philadelphia Phillies' four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory Friday.

Last-place Miami beat Philadelphia for the fourth time in a row, including a three-game sweep last weekend.

Elieser Hernandez (1-2), making his fourth start of the season, allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win in 10 career starts. He improved his lifetime record to 3-9, with his last victory coming in relief against the Phillies last July.

Vince Velasquez (2-5) hit his first career homer for Philadelphia but allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Miami's Garrett Cooper had three hits, including two RBI singles, and hiked his average to .323. JT Riddle added his sixth homer.

The Phillies were coming off a four-game sweep of the New York Mets and rallied to win each game, but they couldn't muster a comeback against Miami.

Anderson's two-out RBI double put the Marlins ahead to stay in the first. They scored again with two out in the third when Cooper doubled and Anderson homered to make it 3-0.

Maikel Franco doubled in the fifth inning for the Phillies' first hit, and Velasquez followed with a homer just inside the left field foul pole. That's all they could muster against Hernandez, who had seven strikeouts and fanned J.T. Realmuto three times.

Four relievers combined to complete the four-hitter.

ROSTER MOVES

PHILLIES: RHP Tommy Hunter (elbow), who had been sidelined all season, was activated from the injured list and pitched a perfect eighth. RHP Fernando Salas was designed for assignment.

MARLINS: Before the game, the Marlins reinstated C Jorge Alfaro from the concussion injured list. They placed RHP Tayron Guerrero (right middle finger blister) on the injured list retroactive to Thursday, optioned C Wilkin Castillo to Triple-A New Orleans and recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (hip) is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Double-A Jacksonville, and it's expected to be his final rehab start before rejoining Miami.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, 0.95) will try to beat the Phillies for the second time in six days Saturday. He's the first Marlins pitcher ever to win his first three career starts.

RHP Zach Eflin (7-7, 3.26) gave up a season-high 11 hits in five innings in his last start Monday but went five innings to beat the Mets.