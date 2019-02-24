BRADENTON, Fla. — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa appears to have injured his right hamstring in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring while trying to beat out a ground ball in the sixth inning Sunday. He was removed from the game.
The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. The 22-year-old Mesa had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rutgers' Stringer taking off the rest of regular season
Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer, who earlier this season posted her 1,000th victory, is taking off the rest of the regular season on the advice…
MN United
Kepa defies coach as Chelsea loses to City in final shootout
Watching goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga appearing to struggle with cramp, and with a penalty shootout looming to settle the League Cup final, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri summoned a substitute from the bench.
Gophers
McCowan leads No. 6 Mississippi St. over Vanderbilt, 86-70
Teaira McCowan scored 23 points, Anriel Howard and Andra Espinoza-Hunter both added 20, and No. 6 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 86-70 on Sunday.
Gophers
No. 2 Oregon women end 2-game skid, beat USC 96-78
Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-record 17th triple-double, Erin Boley had a career-high 32 points and No. 2 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak by racing past Southern California 96-78 on Sunday.
Gophers
South Dakota State upends No. 23 South Dakota women in OT
Macy Miller scored 28 points and Tagyn Larson had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State over No. 23 South Dakota 82-78 in overtime on Sunday and take command of the Summit League race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.