MIAMI — An early run was enough for the Marlins to end their frustrations against the Braves.

Dan Straily combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak against Atlanta with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Straily (5-6) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four in six innings for his first win since June 20. He retired the final nine batters he faced after Freddie Freeman's leadoff single in the third. That was Atlanta's final hit of the game.

"These are the kind of wins that when you look back at the season, I'm not going to say turning point by any means, but everyone talks about (how) good teams win the 1-0 ballgames," Straily said. "We took a first-place team and beat them 1-0. It shows you we are capable. We just have to believe in ourselves and keep playing as hard as possible."

Dayron Guerrero and Drew Steckenrider worked the seventh and eighth, and Adam Conley pitched a perfect ninth for his first save in his second opportunity.

Atlanta pinch hitter Adam Duvall hit a deep drive to start the ninth that right fielder Rafael Ortega ran down. Conley retired Freeman and Nick Markakis to end it.

"You hit a roadblock sometimes in baseball," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "That's why we play 162. They battled to the end. You've got to tip your hats to Straily and the 'pen over there for pitching well."

The win was Miami's first over Atlanta since July 24. The first-place Braves maintained a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

"It's really satisfying, especially the way we got it," Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson said. "Our pitching did an incredible job today, just up and down. We got the timely hit that we've been waiting for."

Mike Foltynewicz (10-8) retired the first 11 Marlins hitters until Anderson's double to left-center in the fourth. Derek Dietrich followed with an RBI single that gave Miami its only run.

"Obviously that hit there, you don't look at a 1-0 (final)," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "Guys did a nice job coming out of the 'pen and got some big outs for us."

Foltynewicz allowed two hits, walked two and struck out eight in six innings. The Marlins also got only three hits in the game.

"Everything was kind of working," Foltynewicz said. "The slider was backing up in the last few innings, but other than that the fastball command was there, the life, and off-speed. I'm still a work in progress."

The Braves threatened in the second, when Straily allowed a one-out double to Johan Camargo and walked Ozzie Albies. Straily induced an inning-ending double-play grounder from Tyler Flowers.

REALMUTO'S STRUGGLES

J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 3 and is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. Realmuto's last hit came in a 2-for-5 performance against Washington on Sunday. He remains one home run shy of tying his regular-season high of 17.

SLICK GLOVE WORK

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson stretched and retrieved pinch-hitter Isaac Galloway's grounder toward center field in the seventh. Swanson used his glove to flip the ball to second baseman Albies and retire Miguel Rojas on a forceout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: C Kurt Suzuki missed his third straight game because of bruised left triceps. Suzuki sustained the injury after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Atlanta's game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Manager Brian Snitker said Suzuki was available to pinch-hit.

Marlins: As expected, LHP Jarlin Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Garcia was hit on the left leg by a line drive from Atlanta's Nick Markakis in the fifth inning of Thursday's series opener. To make room for Garcia, Miami reinstated RHP Kyle Barraclough from the DL. ... The Marlins placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day DL because of a blister on his pitching hand and recalled RHP Ben Meyer from Triple-A New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Anibal Sanchez (6-4, 3.13 ERA) will start the third game of the series on Saturday. LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-9, 5.20) will start for Miami.