Gophers women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings has accepted the same position at Texas Tech.

Stollings coached the Gophers to a 24-9 record this season and into the second round of the NCAA tournament, where Minnesota lost to Oregon. Stollings had an 82-47 record in four seasons at Minnesota.

The 43-year-old Stollings replaced Pam Borton in 2014 after two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth (2012-14) and one at Winthrop (2011-12).

The Gophers lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Stollings' first season in 2014-15. But Minnesota upset Green Bay in the first round last month, the program's first tourney win since 2009.

In Texas Tech's announcement Monday, Stollings wrote: "I am very proud and honored to be named the head coach at Texas Tech and to be a part of the Big 12 Conference. I want to thank President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt for this incredible opportunity. Texas Tech has a storied tradition of success and I am eager to return this program to national prominence. We will play a fun, up-tempo style of basketball that student-athletes will enjoy and the fans will find exciting to watch. This is a thrilling day for me and my family, and I cannot wait to coach and recruit 'Fearless Champions'."

Stollings replaces Candi Whitaker, who was fired at Texas Tech in January after a 52-84 record in 4½ seasons as head coach. Whitaker's assistant Shimmy Gray-Miller was the Red Raiders interim coach this season, finishing 7-23 (1-17 in the Big 12). Gray-Miller had Stollings as an assistant coach at Saint Louis from 2005-07.

Marlene Stollings

In August 2015, before athletic director Mark Coyle was hired, Stollings signed a one-year extension, which extended her through the 2020-21 season. Her salary is $500,000 per season.

Coyle wrote in a statement Monday: "I appreciate what Coach Stollings accomplished in her time with us, particularly this past season when her team provided some great memories for Gopher fans. We wish her the best in her new position. We have already begun identifying candidates to be our next head coach. Our program has a history of success, brand-new facilities that are among the best in the country, and a talented core returning. I'm excited to meet with candidates and share everything Gopher Women's Basketball has to offer."

Stollings leaves Minnesota at an interesting time. The team is expected to retain three starters in 2018-19 from this past season's 24-win squad, including All-Big Ten first team guard Kenisha Bell and Big Ten freshman of the year Destiny Pitts.

Stollings landed strong transfers while at Minnesota with state ties, like Bell, but she was unable to sign any Minnesota high school players. The U's all-time leading scorer, Rachel Banham, and senior Carlie Wagner, who graduates this year, both played for Stollings but were recruited by Borton.

Who replaces Stollings becomes the immediate next question — and you'll hear the name Lindsay Whalen often in that conversation.

The Former Gophers All-American and Minnesota Lynx star guard led Minnesota to a Final Four in 2004 and has won four WNBA titles with the Lynx. She has given no public indication that she won't play in the upcoming WNBA season, however. If she were to return to the U, she would give the Gophers fan base a jolt and perhaps boost the program's recruiting — a potential big win considering local talent is on the rise, with Hopkins sophomore guard Paige Bueckers leading the way.

Other possible names to watch include South Dakota State coach Aaron Johnston, Notre Dame assistant coach Niele Ivey and Gophers assistant Nikki Lowry-Dawkins.

Johnston and Ivey were both top Gophers candidates before Stollings was hired by former AD Norwood Teague. Lowry-Dawkins, the U's top recruiter, was a candidate for a few head coaching jobs before she joined Stollings' Gophers staff in 2014.

Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt wrote in a statement: "We're extremely excited to welcome Coach Stollings to the Texas Tech Athletic Family. As a head coach, she has experienced tremendous success and has a proven process to return our Lady Raider program back to great heights."

If Stollings' route feels familiar for Gophers fans, here's why: Five years ago, Gophers men's basketball coach Tubby Smith was fired and took his next job at Texas Tech.