NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following big gains in Europe after the head of the European Central Bank said it was ready to cut interest rates and provide more economic stimulus if necessary.
Technology and communications companies were among the biggest winners in early trading Tuesday. Apple rose 1.5% and Fox rose 1.6%.
The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,908.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 182 points, or 0.7%, to 26,298. The Nasdaq rose 77 points, or 1%, to 7,923.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.03%.
