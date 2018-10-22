NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and internet companies.

Chipmaker Intel rose 1.7 percent in early trading Monday and video game maker Activision Blizzard rose 1.2 percent.

Energy companies fell along with oil prices. Halliburton gave up 2.7 percent.

Chinese markets rose sharply. The Hang Seng index jumped 2.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,485. The Nasdaq composite added 55 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,542.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 3.19 percent.